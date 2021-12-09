Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RYTM. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYTM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 482.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 50,643 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 124.1% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 143,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after buying an additional 79,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RYTM opened at $10.35 on Thursday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $43.26. The firm has a market cap of $520.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.72.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.13. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

