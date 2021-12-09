RichQUACK.com (QUACK) Price Up 6.1% This Week

RichQUACK.com (CURRENCY:QUACK) traded up 15.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. During the last week, RichQUACK.com has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. One RichQUACK.com coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. RichQUACK.com has a market cap of $155.13 million and $7.02 million worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RichQUACK.com alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00056741 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,141.27 or 0.08599381 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00059652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00078835 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,158.30 or 1.00001169 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002802 BTC.

About RichQUACK.com

RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack

Buying and Selling RichQUACK.com

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RichQUACK.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RichQUACK.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RichQUACK.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RichQUACK.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RichQUACK.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.