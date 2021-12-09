RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Lowered to $300.00 at Mizuho

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $400.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on RingCentral from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.38.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $214.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.53 and a beta of 0.73. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $180.09 and a 52 week high of $449.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $232.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.43.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. The company had revenue of $414.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.42 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that RingCentral will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.31, for a total value of $1,308,400.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 29,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total value of $6,481,334.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,382 shares in the company, valued at $37,679,257.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,864 shares of company stock valued at $18,981,270. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 704.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,727,000 after purchasing an additional 78,573 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 348.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,247,000 after purchasing an additional 180,660 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in RingCentral by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in RingCentral by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 82,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in RingCentral by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,041 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

