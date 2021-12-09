Rise (RISE) One Day Volume Tops $130,590.00

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded up 44.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. Over the last week, Rise has traded down 79.5% against the dollar. One Rise coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Rise has a total market capitalization of $291,693.58 and $130,590.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EverRise (RISE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00038763 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006384 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004252 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Rise

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 189,814,903 coins. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision . The official website for Rise is rise.vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Buying and Selling Rise

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

