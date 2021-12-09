Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Trading 3.2% Higher

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)’s stock price traded up 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.13 and last traded at $12.99. 16,198 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,192,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.59.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RAD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Rite Aid from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Rite Aid in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rite Aid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $731.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day moving average is $15.75.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Rite Aid’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rite Aid Co. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rite Aid by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,133,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,681,000 after purchasing an additional 29,466 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rite Aid by 8.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,797,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,124,000 after buying an additional 385,629 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Rite Aid by 17.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,698,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,694,000 after purchasing an additional 250,329 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Rite Aid by 77.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,601,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,106,000 after buying an additional 700,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Rite Aid by 179.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,131,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,442,000 after buying an additional 726,997 shares during the last quarter. 55.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

