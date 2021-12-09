Rivian (RIVN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, December 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of -6.88 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RIVN opened at 122.12 on Thursday. Rivian has a 1-year low of 95.20 and a 1-year high of 179.47.

RIVN has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Sunday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 134.08.

In other Rivian news, CAO Jeff Baker bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 1,560,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jiten Behl purchased 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 655,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 171,025 shares of company stock valued at $13,339,950 in the last quarter.

About Rivian

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

