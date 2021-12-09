Rivian (RIVN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, December 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of -6.88 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
RIVN opened at 122.12 on Thursday. Rivian has a 1-year low of 95.20 and a 1-year high of 179.47.
RIVN has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Sunday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 134.08.
About Rivian
Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.
