RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Down 5.9%

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.40 and last traded at $4.48. 412,533 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 11,438,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RLX. Bank of America began coverage on RLX Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on RLX Technology from $15.10 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.41.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of RLX Technology by 31.8% during the second quarter. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP now owns 817,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 197,439 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 1,819.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,534,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298,465 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 79.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,744,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,475 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 95.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 444,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 217,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 21.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 428,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 75,275 shares in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

