RM (LON:RM) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $227.10

RM plc (LON:RM)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 227.10 ($3.01) and traded as low as GBX 195 ($2.59). RM shares last traded at GBX 195 ($2.59), with a volume of 4,508 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £163.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 216.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 227.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.35.

RM Company Profile (LON:RM)

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: RM Resources, RM Results, and RM Education. The RM Resources division provides curriculum and education resources for schools and nurseries through direct sales force, online, and direct catalogue.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for RM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.