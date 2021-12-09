Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 3,815 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.17% of Lancaster Colony worth $8,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1,143.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the second quarter worth about $41,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 124.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the second quarter worth about $53,000. 57.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LANC stock opened at $154.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.20. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12 month low of $145.79 and a 12 month high of $201.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.35.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $392.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.80 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company.

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

