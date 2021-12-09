Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 10,616 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 132,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $7,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Ventas in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Ventas by 26.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ventas by 30.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ventas by 17.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Ventas by 23.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ventas in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.24.

NYSE VTR opened at $50.50 on Thursday. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $61.09. The stock has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $976.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 339.63%.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

