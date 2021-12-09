Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $7.20 Million Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 135,031 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $7,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 15,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 53,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 22,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

In other news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $62,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $275,421.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,784 shares of company stock worth $2,423,766. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

Shares of KEY opened at $23.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $24.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.61. The firm has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.47%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.