Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $8.24 Million Stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 146.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,512 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $8,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter valued at $619,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 40.2% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 192,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,197,000 after purchasing an additional 55,068 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1,519.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 20.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

TEAM opened at $387.41 on Thursday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $198.80 and a twelve month high of $483.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $410.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.10, a P/E/G ratio of 103.56 and a beta of 0.85.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.53.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

