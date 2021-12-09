Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $8.57 Million Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,726 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $8,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,496,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,408,000 after buying an additional 443,682 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,374,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Dollar Tree by 88,268.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 28,246 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $97.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.47.

In related news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR opened at $138.63 on Thursday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $149.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.90 and its 200 day moving average is $103.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.73.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

