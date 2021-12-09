Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $8.71 Million Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,689 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 58,251 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $8,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,976,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,582,697,000 after buying an additional 511,294 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,327,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,385,145,000 after buying an additional 122,901 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,655,558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,983,000 after buying an additional 104,396 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 94.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,159,000 after buying an additional 1,255,532 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 8.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,127,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,304,000 after buying an additional 158,395 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total value of $46,826.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.10, for a total value of $214,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,470 shares of company stock worth $1,293,936. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.64.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $106.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.62. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.32 and a 52-week high of $108.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 6.42.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.87%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.