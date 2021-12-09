Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 96,422 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 96,422 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $9,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 4.9% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 4.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 17.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $27.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The firm has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.57.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pipeline company to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMB. Raymond James upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.90.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

