Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,338 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 35,366 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.06% of Universal Health Services worth $7,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.3% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.5% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,603 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.5% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

NYSE UHS opened at $129.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.23 and a 52 week high of $165.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.44%.

Several research firms recently commented on UHS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays cut Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.15.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.