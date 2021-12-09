Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Trading Down 4.3%

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)’s stock price traded down 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.62 and last traded at $22.69. 40,023 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 14,291,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.72.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robinhood Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.24.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.16.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $364.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.55 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 183.63% and a negative return on equity of 282.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 27,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $649,106.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 120,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $4,205,754.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 404,683 shares of company stock worth $12,553,701.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.