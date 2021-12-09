Robonomics.network (XRT) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.08 Million

Robonomics.network (CURRENCY:XRT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. One Robonomics.network coin can currently be purchased for about $12.78 or 0.00026744 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Robonomics.network has a market capitalization of $13.57 million and $1.08 million worth of Robonomics.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Robonomics.network has traded 23.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Robonomics.network alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00043552 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.17 or 0.00220038 BTC.

Robonomics.network Profile

Robonomics.network (XRT) is a coin. Robonomics.network’s total supply is 9,231,198 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,220 coins. Robonomics.network’s official message board is blog.aira.life . The official website for Robonomics.network is robonomics.network . Robonomics.network’s official Twitter account is @AIRA_Robonomics

According to CryptoCompare, “Airalab Robonomics Network enables direct robot-to-robot and robot-to-human communication by creating a marketplace of robot liability contracts. The protocol makes it possible to connect a variety of different robots to the market of robots' liabilities existing on Ethereum for the direct sale of data from robot sensors, ordering of logistics services, and organization ordering of personalized products by fully automated enterprises. It is an open-source protocol that it's launching on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Robonomics.network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robonomics.network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Robonomics.network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Robonomics.network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Robonomics.network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Robonomics.network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.