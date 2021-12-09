Robust Token (RBT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $33,216.00

Robust Token (CURRENCY:RBT) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. One Robust Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $28.13 or 0.00057010 BTC on major exchanges. Robust Token has a total market cap of $975,622.27 and approximately $33,216.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Robust Token has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00058001 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,270.66 or 0.08655948 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00061299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00079858 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,397.69 or 1.00121354 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002858 BTC.

About Robust Token

Robust Token’s total supply is 92,636 coins and its circulating supply is 34,686 coins. The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol . Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

Robust Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robust Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Robust Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Robust Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

