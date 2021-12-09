Robust Token (RBT) Market Cap Reaches $971,009.81

Robust Token (CURRENCY:RBT) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. Robust Token has a market cap of $971,009.81 and $27,292.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Robust Token has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Robust Token coin can currently be bought for about $27.99 or 0.00058028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00056164 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,094.63 or 0.08487478 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00059627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00078877 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,239.90 or 0.99993188 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Robust Token Profile

Robust Token’s total supply is 92,636 coins and its circulating supply is 34,686 coins. The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol . Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

Robust Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robust Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Robust Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Robust Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

