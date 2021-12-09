Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz Sells 3,341 Shares

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 3,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total transaction of $1,161,097.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Rockwell Automation stock traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $346.57. The stock had a trading volume of 389,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,284. The company has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $327.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.87. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $237.13 and a 52 week high of $353.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 38.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 69.8% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.79.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

