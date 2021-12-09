Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz Sells 3,341 Shares

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 3,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total transaction of $1,161,097.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Rockwell Automation stock traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $346.57. The stock had a trading volume of 389,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,284. The company has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $327.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.87. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $237.13 and a 52 week high of $353.43.
Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 69.8% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.79.
Rockwell Automation Company Profile
Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.
