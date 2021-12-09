Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.87

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.87 and traded as high as $8.53. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory shares last traded at $8.31, with a volume of 4,688 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $50.95 million, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.87.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.93 million for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 11.20%.

In other Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory news, insider Bradley Louis Radoff acquired 6,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $47,465.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Donna L. Coupe sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $59,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 61,183 shares of company stock worth $483,306 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMCF. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 22,343 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 41.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile (NASDAQ:RMCF)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. The firm manufactures a line of premium chocolate candies and other confectionery products to supply its franchise locations, delivered fresh by its fleet of refrigerated trucks.

