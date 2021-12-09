Rodney (Rod) Baxter Buys 6,896,581 Shares of Podium Minerals Limited (ASX:POD) Stock

Podium Minerals Limited (ASX:POD) insider Rodney (Rod) Baxter bought 6,896,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.29 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of A$2,000,008.49 ($1,408,456.68).

The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

About Podium Minerals

Podium Minerals Limited operates as an exploration and resources development company. It primarily explores for platinum group metals; and nickel, copper sulphide, and gold deposits. The company owns 100% interest in the Parks Reef covering an area of 77 square kilometers over the Weld Range Complex (WRC) located in the Mid-West region of Western Australia.

