Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,792,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245,338 shares during the period. Roku accounts for 0.5% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 2.09% of Roku worth $875,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Roku by 35.7% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 104,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total transaction of $360,439.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.73, for a total value of $18,507,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 506,541 shares of company stock valued at $147,734,623. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist cut their price objective on Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Guggenheim upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Roku from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Roku from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.64.

Roku stock opened at $256.08 on Thursday. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.94 and a twelve month high of $490.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $283.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.15, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.74.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

