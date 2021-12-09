Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Shares Down 6%

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) shares traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.56 and last traded at $3.59. 53,261 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,222,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROOT. Truist downgraded Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Root from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Root from $11.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Root from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Root has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.22.

Get Root alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $893.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of -1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.89.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Root, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Root by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,680,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,460,000 after buying an additional 3,499,493 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Root by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,248,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,547 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Root in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,587,000. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Root by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 1,295,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,019,000 after acquiring an additional 754,650 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Root by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,245,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,566,000 after acquiring an additional 304,933 shares during the period. 33.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Root Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.