Rope ($ROPE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3,112.00

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded down 23.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. Rope has a market cap of $161,968.05 and $3,112.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rope coin can now be bought for $5.78 or 0.00011737 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rope has traded down 35% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00058138 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,252.89 or 0.08629388 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00061310 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00079928 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,252.86 or 0.99937236 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Rope Coin Profile

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Rope is rope.lol . Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rope Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rope should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rope using one of the exchanges listed above.

