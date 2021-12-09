Rose Hill Acquisition (NASDAQ:ROSEU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Rose Hill Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ROSEU) was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.09 and last traded at $10.09. Approximately 33,473 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 89,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

