Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:META) Trading Up 1.3%

Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:META) was up 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.11 and last traded at $16.04. Approximately 2,924,174 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 145% from the average daily volume of 1,195,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.84.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.39.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:META) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 78,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.30% of Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

