Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) a C$20.00 Price Target

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) has been assigned a C$20.00 target price by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.80% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.69.

CVE traded down C$0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$15.65. 2,993,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,431,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.58 billion and a PE ratio of 36.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.23. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of C$7.03 and a 1 year high of C$16.77.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$13.43 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

