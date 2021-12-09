Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)

Equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BSX. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.36.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

BSX stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.28. The stock had a trading volume of 5,706,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,725,330. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.22. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $33.42 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $32,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Wichmann bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,049,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 413,475 shares of company stock worth $17,780,638. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 34,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.7% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,024,917 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,861,000 after acquiring an additional 13,705 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at about $1,596,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 11.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.