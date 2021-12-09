RSK Infrastructure Framework (RIF) Achieves Market Capitalization of $169.87 Million

RSK Infrastructure Framework (CURRENCY:RIF) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000433 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a market capitalization of $169.87 million and $2.03 million worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00058201 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,270.74 or 0.08666420 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00061317 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00079903 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,410.10 or 1.00265616 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002858 BTC.

RSK Infrastructure Framework Profile

RSK Infrastructure Framework’s genesis date was November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 796,820,007 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os . The official website for RSK Infrastructure Framework is www.rifos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

