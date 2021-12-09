RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Market Capitalization Achieves $124.90 Million

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $47,996.25 or 0.99664685 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $124.90 million and approximately $234,304.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001544 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,602 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

