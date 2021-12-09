Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.75. Rubicon Technology shares last traded at $9.75, with a volume of 730 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $23.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90.

Rubicon Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:RBCN)

Rubicon Technology, Inc engages in the provision of monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It operates through the following business segments: Sapphire and Pharmacy Business. The company was founded on February 7, 2001 and is headquartered in Bensenville, IL.

