Ruler Protocol Price Reaches $0.41 (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. Ruler Protocol has a market cap of $1,531.30 and approximately $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded 34.9% lower against the dollar. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00056539 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,123.10 or 0.08506166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00059465 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00078495 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,458.63 or 0.99972660 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Profile

Ruler Protocol's official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

