Rune 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $12,912.00 (RUNE)

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. Rune has a market cap of $2.54 million and approximately $12,912.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rune has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar. One Rune coin can now be purchased for $276.84 or 0.00570207 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rune Profile

Rune’s total supply is 9,166 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Rune Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

