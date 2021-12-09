Rupee 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $35.00 (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 9th. One Rupee coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Rupee has a market capitalization of $72,825.08 and $35.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rupee has traded down 53.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00033389 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Rupee

Rupee is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 44,156,650 coins. Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Rupee

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

