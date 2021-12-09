Russell Pantermuehl Sells 10,000 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Stock

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $1,149,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ FANG traded down $3.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743,567. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.54. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $117.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.57.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.17%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FANG shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Scotiabank downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.16.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 52.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 93.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 203.2% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.