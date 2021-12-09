S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

SCPPF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. HSBC downgraded shares of S4 Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of S4 Capital to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get S4 Capital alerts:

Shares of SCPPF stock opened at $7.60 on Thursday. S4 Capital has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.57.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.