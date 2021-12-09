Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 127,314 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.11% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $4,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 20,726 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 768.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,384,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,205,000 after buying an additional 1,225,429 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 267.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 83,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 60,468 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 546,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,945,000 after buying an additional 34,030 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 435,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,933,000 after buying an additional 142,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $13.79 on Thursday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $19.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.68 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.47.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently -545.45%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SBRA shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.42.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

