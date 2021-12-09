Safe Haven Hits Market Capitalization of $17.34 Million (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 9th. In the last week, Safe Haven has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. Safe Haven has a market capitalization of $17.34 million and $2.37 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe Haven coin can currently be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $486.72 or 0.00981203 BTC.

Safe Haven Coin Profile

Safe Haven is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Safe Haven Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

