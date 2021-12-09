SafeCoin Reaches Market Cap of $16.89 Million (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $16.89 million and approximately $5,696.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SafeCoin has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00001260 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,922.45 or 0.99155340 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00047503 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.83 or 0.00287248 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.00 or 0.00405548 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004283 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.05 or 0.00169776 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00011272 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00009268 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001820 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000914 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

