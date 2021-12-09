SafeCoin (SAFE) Reaches Market Cap of $19.52 Million

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 9th. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $19.52 million and $14,453.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00001428 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,017.44 or 0.99468810 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00049025 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $145.36 or 0.00294969 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.80 or 0.00427757 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004308 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.95 or 0.00178470 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010650 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00009555 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001784 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000948 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

