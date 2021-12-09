SafeMoon Inu Price Tops $0.0000 (SMI)

SafeMoon Inu (CURRENCY:SMI) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 9th. One SafeMoon Inu coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SafeMoon Inu has traded 36% lower against the US dollar. SafeMoon Inu has a total market cap of $15.19 million and $367,579.00 worth of SafeMoon Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00056741 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,141.27 or 0.08599381 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00059652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00078835 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,158.30 or 1.00001169 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002802 BTC.

SafeMoon Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins. SafeMoon Inu’s official Twitter account is @SafemoonInu

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeMoon Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

