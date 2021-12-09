SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Shares Purchased by Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 345,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the quarter. SailPoint Technologies comprises about 5.1% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.37% of SailPoint Technologies worth $14,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,677,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,181,000 after purchasing an additional 81,166 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,924,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,420,000 after acquiring an additional 100,462 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,075,000 after acquiring an additional 49,470 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 23.6% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,814,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,650,000 after acquiring an additional 345,956 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 5.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,508,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,056,000 after acquiring an additional 71,257 shares during the period.

NYSE:SAIL opened at $49.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -80.85 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.31. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 13.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $63,450.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Grady Summers sold 9,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $519,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,490 shares of company stock valued at $3,692,467. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.54.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

