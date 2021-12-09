Saipem SpA Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (OTCMKTS:SAPMF)

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Saipem in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Saipem’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Shares of SAPMF opened at $2.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Saipem has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $3.10.

Saipem SpA provides integrated basic and detailed onshore engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services mainly to the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental market sectors. It operates through the following business segments: Offshore Engineering and Construction; Onshore Engineering and Construction; Offshore Drilling; and Onshore Drilling.

