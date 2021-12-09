Salazar Resources (CVE:SRL) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Salazar Resources Limited (CVE:SRL) rose 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 13,250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 76,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The firm has a market cap of C$48.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.34.

About Salazar Resources (CVE:SRL)

Salazar Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver, as well as volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba Project that consists of seven concessions located in the provinces of Bolivar and Los Rios, Ecuador.

