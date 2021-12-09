Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.78

Shares of Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.78 and traded as high as $3.30. Salem Media Group shares last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 857,514 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on SALM. TheStreet raised shares of Salem Media Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salem Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.16 million, a PE ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $65.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.00 million. Salem Media Group had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 14.52%. On average, analysts predict that Salem Media Group, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Evan D. Masyr sold 76,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $318,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher J. Henderson sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $35,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,100 shares of company stock valued at $486,793. Corporate insiders own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SALM. Verdad Advisers LP lifted its position in Salem Media Group by 20.2% during the second quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 828,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 139,293 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Salem Media Group by 6,161.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 105,172 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Salem Media Group by 67.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 103,094 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Salem Media Group during the second quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Salem Media Group by 300.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 70,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 52,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which includes national and local programming content.

