Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.63

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.63 and traded as high as $6.70. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund shares last traded at $6.67, with a volume of 100,563 shares traded.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 123,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.37 per share, with a total value of $788,956.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last three months, insiders bought 334,182 shares of company stock valued at $2,155,631.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 14,327 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its position in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 181,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 94,590 shares during the last quarter.

About Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM)

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.

