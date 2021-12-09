Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Cut to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Salzgitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Salzgitter from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.75.
SZGPY stock opened at $2.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.25. Salzgitter has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $4.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average is $3.37.
About Salzgitter
Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following business units: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel unit produces, processes and sells strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions.
