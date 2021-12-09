Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Cut to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Salzgitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Salzgitter from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.75.

SZGPY stock opened at $2.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.25. Salzgitter has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $4.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average is $3.37.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Salzgitter had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Salzgitter will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following business units: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel unit produces, processes and sells strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions.

