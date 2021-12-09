Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Shares Sold by Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,441 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,216,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 651.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 13,596 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 50.0% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms during the second quarter valued at approximately $593,000. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Consumer Edge raised Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanderson Farms has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFM opened at $189.69 on Thursday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.55 and a fifty-two week high of $200.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.05 and a 200-day moving average of $184.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is 13.13%.

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

